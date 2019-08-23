January 11, 1929 August 21, 2019 Nancy H. Thomas of Cloverdale, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1929. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard "Curly" Thomas; her father, William Hughes; and her brother, George Hughes. She is survived by her children, Brenda Thomas and Tim Dougherty, William "Bill" and Debbie Thomas, Robyn Bondurant and Barry Horton; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and all of her family at Cave Rock Baptist Church in Troutville. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Randy Likens and the Rev. John Graybill officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

