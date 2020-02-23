Margaret Staedel Thomas, 90, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was an active member of Oakland Baptist Church. She is survived by her brother, Jack Staedel of Pahrump, Nevada. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scott Hamilton officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.

