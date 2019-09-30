September 23, 2019 LuLu Thomas of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from South Roanoke United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

