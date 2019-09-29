September 23, 2019 LuLu Thomas of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She graduated from Powell Valley High School in Big Stone Gap, Va., and the Medical College of Virginia School of Radiological Technology. During her career, LuLu worked at the Medical College of Virginia in Interventional Radiology. She held the position of Director of the School of Interventional Radiological Technologist at the University of Virginia; Chief Interventional Technologist as well as the Director of Continuing Education at the University of Virginia. LuLu was also a Clinical Instructor in Radiology at Virginia Western Community College. She was co-owner of Paper Alley on the Roanoke City Market. LuLu was a member of South Roanoke United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer with many local charities including the Junior League of Roanoke Valley but most importantly the Ronald McDonald House. LuLu served as a volunteer as well as President of the Board of Directors of the Ronald McDonald House. She was a member of the Roanoke Medical Alliance and the American Sewing Guild. Sewing was one of her favorite activities. LuLu enjoyed travelling the world completing seven continents. She and her husband had many exciting and adventurous travels to beautiful countries, cities and towns around the world. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Faye Pobst. LuLu is survived by her husband, Dr. Bruce R. Thomas; sister, Deanie Dickenson and her husband, Dick; nephew, Jon Dickerson and his wife, Heather, and their daughter, Lily. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from South Roanoke United Methodist Church with the Reverend Craig C. Newman officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. LuLu's family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 2224 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24014. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
