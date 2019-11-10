THOMAS, Laurie Pharr October 22, 2019 On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Laurie Pharr Thomas, of Roanoke, Va., loving sister, died at the age of 52. Laurie was born in Roanoke, Va. to Bob and Joan Thomas. She graduated from Saint Margaret's School and studied at Elon college. A gifted and promising athlete Laurie was selected to the participate in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. While training, Laurie's life was forever altered by a tragic accident. She was left physically disabled and with a Traumatic Brain Injury. True to her indomitable spirit, Laurie refused to be defined by her disabilities, and fought to be her best and to bring light, joy and love into the world. Laurie was a gifted artist, potter, photographer, gardener and writer. She loved animals and served as a volunteer with local rescue organizations, her beloved and constant companion, "Faith", a pug mix always by her side. Laurie saw the good in everyone and was quick to strike up a conversation, lend a hand, and offer words of encouragement. She was known for her infectious laughter, and kind, compassionate heart. Laurie is preceded in death by her father, James Robert Thomas Jr.,; and her mother, Joan Pharr Thomas. She is survived by her brother, Mark Armistead Thomas; and nephews, Jack, and Will Thomas; her sister, Catherine Thomas Boehmcke, brother-in-law, Burke Boehmcke; nephew, Ben; and nieces, Ellie and Cate. In keeping with Laurie's wishes, her family will be honoring her life in a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her memory, please consider a donation in her name to Angels of Assisi Animal Shelter in Roanoke, VA or Brain Injury Services in Springfield, VA. Laurie's Facebook page will remain open and all are encouraged to post memories and final words to her there.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke woman dies of injuries from I-77 wreck in North Carolina
-
A troubled Virginia teen hoped to start over at college. Instead he died in a jail cell.
-
An inmate claimed his life sentence ended when he 'died' and was revived. An Iowa court disagrees.
-
'Mr. Virginia' historian Bud Robertson dies at 89
-
Roanoke County, Vinton partner to help move Vinyard Station project forward
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.