THOMAS, Laurie Pharr October 22, 2019 On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Laurie Pharr Thomas, of Roanoke, Va., loving sister, died at the age of 52. Laurie was born in Roanoke, Va. to Bob and Joan Thomas. She graduated from Saint Margaret's School and studied at Elon college. A gifted and promising athlete Laurie was selected to the participate in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. While training, Laurie's life was forever altered by a tragic accident. She was left physically disabled and with a Traumatic Brain Injury. True to her indomitable spirit, Laurie refused to be defined by her disabilities, and fought to be her best and to bring light, joy and love into the world. Laurie was a gifted artist, potter, photographer, gardener and writer. She loved animals and served as a volunteer with local rescue organizations, her beloved and constant companion, "Faith", a pug mix always by her side. Laurie saw the good in everyone and was quick to strike up a conversation, lend a hand, and offer words of encouragement. She was known for her infectious laughter, and kind, compassionate heart. Laurie is preceded in death by her father, James Robert Thomas Jr.,; and her mother, Joan Pharr Thomas. She is survived by her brother, Mark Armistead Thomas; and nephews, Jack, and Will Thomas; her sister, Catherine Thomas Boehmcke, brother-in-law, Burke Boehmcke; nephew, Ben; and nieces, Ellie and Cate. In keeping with Laurie's wishes, her family will be honoring her life in a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her memory, please consider a donation in her name to Angels of Assisi Animal Shelter in Roanoke, VA or Brain Injury Services in Springfield, VA. Laurie's Facebook page will remain open and all are encouraged to post memories and final words to her there.

