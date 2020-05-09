December 20, 1958 May 5, 2020 Kay Stanley Thomas, 61, formerly of Eggleston, Va., departed this life, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the care of Lewis Gale Hospital-Montgomery. Born on December 20, 1958, in Pearisburg, Va., she was the daughter of Daniel Dowdy and Ethel Stanley Dowdy. She enjoyed her living life to the fullest and working for Rowe Furniture. She was preceded in death by, her parents, and a brother, Jeff Stanley. Left to cherish her memory are a son, Jessie Thomas (Tasha) of Peterstown, W.Va.; daughters, Jessica (Greg) Stevers of Eggleston, Va., and Je-Annete Powers; grandchildren, Danny, Landon, Tyler, Jimmy, Starla, Lexi, Heath, TJ, Joshua, and Jayde; a great-grandchild, Scarlett; brothers, Harold Dowdy of Clarksville, Tenn., Allen Dowdy of Pearisburg, Va., Mike Stanley of Pearisburg, Va., and John Stanley of Eggleston, Va.; and sisters, Brenda Williams of Pembroke and Jean Steele of Eggleston, Va. There will be a private family service for Kay at her wishes. Online condolences and distant hugs to the family may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

