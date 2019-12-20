December 18, 2019 Wiley Franklin Thomas Jr., 73, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and worked in the trucking business for many years in the Roanoke area. Wiley was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Franklin Thomas Sr. and Virginia Wilhelm Thomas. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Jane Thomas; daughter, Allison Waller; son, William Thomas; granddaughters, Baylee and Morgan Rowland; brothers, Don Thomas and Mike Thomas (Lynn); and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Church of the Transfiguration with the Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
