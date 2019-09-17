THOMAS JR., Alfred Ray October 5, 1940 - September 15, 2019 Alfred Ray Thomas Jr., 78, of Roanoke, Va., went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1940, to Gaynelle Spangler and Alfred Ray Thomas Sr. Al was preceded in death by infant son, Gregory Matthew. Al is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Donna; daughter, Jill Thomas Sluss and son-in-law, Jeff; son, Justin Marc Thomas; grandchildren, Levi, Braeden and Aurelia; brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Sandra; nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; and aunt, Charlotte Lichtenstein. He was a very loving, caring, quiet and private person. He and Donna were married for 54 years. Al was always concerned about his children and grandchildren and always helped them in countless ways throughout their lives. He served in the United States Coast Guard and was the Coal Traffic Manager at Norfolk Western/Norfolk Southern for 35 years. Al enjoyed his work and all the people he worked with. Al loved the Lord, his church and church friends. He enjoyed playing church league softball and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. We know he is in his Heavenly Home, is walking the streets of gold and is with loved ones. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Cave Spring United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cave Spring United Methodist Church Backpack Program. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

