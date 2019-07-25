THOMAS Joseph Edward July 22, 2019 Joseph Edward Thomas of Glen Allen, Va., formerly of Blacksburg, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Filmore and Sarah Johnston Thomas; and brother, Glenn Frederick Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Amanda; sons, Nelson Scot and Seth Mason (Jaime); and daughter, Sarah Thomas Williams (Anthony); grandchildren, Andrew, Liza, Jelani, Autumn, Levi, Leah, and Layla. A sister, Phyllis Long; sister-in-law, Margie Thomas, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Joe spent 39 years in the service of the state of VA at VA Tech and retired as the state auctioneer. Joe enjoyed wood working, camping, classic cars and playing the mandolin. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. The family wishes to express their thanks to his close friends in the neighborhood, car buddies and church. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Fairmount Christian Church 6502 Creighton Rd, Mechanicsville Va. A service will be conducted at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Fairmount Christian Church. A memorial service will be conducted in Blacksburg at a later date.

