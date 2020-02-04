February 2, 2020 Jane Lea Thomas, 75, of Fincastle, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Thomas; parents, Stuart and Irene Kirk; brothers, William and Pete Kirk. She is survived by her children and spouses, Laurie "Dee" and David Tribbett, Elaine J. Terry, Tracy and Casina Terry, Danielle and Barbara Botkin; grandchildren, Victor Moyer, Sheena Groth, Samantha Tribbett, Eric Terry, Ben Peterson, Leo Plunkett, and Maslyn Botkin; great-grandchildren, Brady Groth, Evelyn Groth, and Silas Tuttle; sister, Alice Hodges; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Ronk officiating. Scattering services will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Thomas, Jane Lea
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.