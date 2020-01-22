Charles Walter Thomas, 90, of Lexington, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home. Born April 1, 1929 in Rockbridge County, a son of the late Walter William Thomas and Ethel Montgomery Thomas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Louise Tedder Thomas.
Charlie served his country four years during the Korean War where he received four bronze stars and a good conduct metal. After the war, he loved to spend his time farming and raising cattle.
Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly J. Thomas of Raphine; grandson, Adam Thomas Tyree; friends, Scotty Belanger and Todd Hall.
A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Harrison Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Blake Reese officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s, ALSAC/St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
