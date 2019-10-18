Thomas, Brenda Joan

Brenda Joan Thomas, 72 of Thaxton, VA. passed away, Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home, Vinton. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019. Online condolences at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
