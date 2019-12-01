July 11, 1947 November 26, 2019 Victoria Fuller (Vicki) Thacker, 72, of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Charles Michael "Mike" Thacker; her father, James Conrad Lutz Fuller; mothers, Cathern Virginia Parmer Fuller and Mary Jean McNett Fuller; and parents-in-law, Charles Bentley Thacker and Anne Conner Thacker. Victoria is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Fuller Thacker of Roanoke, Va., and her family, Matthew Brian Peck and his son, Noah F. Peck; sister-in-law, Pamela Thacker Peck and husband, Frank, of Roanoke; brother-in-law, Douglas Bentley Thacker and wife, Noni, of Winter Park, Fla.; as well as nieces, nephews, cherished cousins and dear friends. Born on July 11, 1947, and a graduate of Waynesboro High School and Radford College, Victoria was a skilled writer who treasured books, particularly mysteries, always having one at the ready. Her home was an homage to all things antique, from advertising merchandise to family keepsakes - special finds lovingly collected and restored. Canvassing flea markets and yard sales energized Vicki, and if one were in search of an item, she probably had a stock of multiples, all found on sale. Victoria was a devoted partner to her husband, a faithful daughter, a wonderful mother, and a good friend, with a ready laugh and quick wit. She formed lifelong friendships through her bridge group and her work at Hunting Hills Tennis Shop, and all who knew Vicki knew her thoughtful nature - her ability to find "just the right thing" to bring joy to another. She will be missed immensely. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
