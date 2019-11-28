November 26, 2019 Victoria Fuller Thacker, 72, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel, (540) 989-3131.

