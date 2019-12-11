December 7, 2019 Betty Fox Thacker, 88, of Roanoke, Va., and formerly of Harrisonburg, went to be with The Lord the night of Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents, Bedford Samuel Fox and Hilah Triplett Fox; sisters, Mary Richards and Priscilla Dove; son, Hubert "Donnie" Thacker Jr.; and son-in-law, Michael Witt Sr. Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, Hubert Donald Thacker; sister, Dorothy Deavers; daughter and son-in-law, Hilah Kaye and Robert Gatewood; daughter, Mary Ellen Witt; grandchildren, Hubert "Don" Thacker III, Benjamin Thacker, Sharon Ricks, Hilah Divers and Michael "Neal" Witt Jr.; as well as 11 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dianne Brummett for caring for Betty for the last three years. Betty worked at Art Printing Company with her husband, Don, for many years. She was a dog-lover, always enjoyed gardening and sewing, and in recent years developed an interest in baking. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with burial to follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

