January 3, 2020 Charlie Bill Testerman, age 84, of Wytheville, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Ray Dickie and Irma Tilson Testerman. Charlie grew up on Shootin' Creek in Marion, Va. with a lot of his time spent in his mother's store, Testerman's Grocery. As a young man, he loved spending time in the mountains. Charlie served in the United States Army for two years and was in the Army Reserve for 10 years. He was a proud veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #9 in Wytheville. He worked at American Screw Company for many years and was a part of a major patent that is still being used today. He loved his family to the moon and back, Charlie will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Doris Rose Blevins Testerman; sister, Doris Robbins; and brother, Ted Tilson. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Allen Wolford, Cynthia and Phillip Abromitis; grandchildren, Dr. Ann Wolford, fiancé, Dr. Mike Willis, Dr. AJ Wolford, 1st Lieutenant Eric Abromitis, wife, Allison and Nicholas Abromitis. Many extended family members and friends also survive. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Grubb Funeral Home and a memorial service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donation can be sent to the American Legion Post #9 C/O Charles Crockett 665 West Franklin Street, Wytheville, VA 24382. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfh.com. The Testerman family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
