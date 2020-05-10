January 25, 1933 April 21, 2020 Juanita Mauck Tester, 87, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Hermitage Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Roanoke, Va., on January 25, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Ruby King Mauck and was a member of the First Church of the Brethren. Juanita graduated from Jefferson High School. She traveled extensively and lived in several states during the early years of her marriage. She was retired from the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she worked as a switchboard operator. Ms. Tester volunteered for the William Byrd High School Band while her son Wesley was in school. She lived at the beach with her daughter Linda for 10 years where she enjoyed the weather and being close to grandchildren. During the past years, she has lived with her daughter Cynthia in Ky. and spent many hours reminiscing and enjoying family gatherings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Wesley Tester; her daughter, Linda Belvin; and a sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Frank Bond. Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia (Curtis) Trodgon of Utica, Ky.; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Tester; a son-in-law, Robert Belvin; grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Tester, Jesse Williams, Andrew (Caitlin) Tester, Justin (Anabella) Belvin, and Jacob Belvin; great-grandchildren, McKenna and Wesley Tester; and several nieces and nephews. Services at Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Lawn Memorial Park will be announced at a later date.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Bracing for changes in 2020-21 school year, Roanoke County School Board reviews back to school plan, revised budget
-
Sales at Virginia ABC stores are at near-holiday levels; here's what Virginians are drinking
-
Northam: Restrictions could be eased next week
-
Editorial: Why must Southwest Virginia wait on the rest of the state?
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.