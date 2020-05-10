January 25, 1933 April 21, 2020 Juanita Mauck Tester, 87, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Hermitage Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Roanoke, Va., on January 25, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Ruby King Mauck and was a member of the First Church of the Brethren. Juanita graduated from Jefferson High School. She traveled extensively and lived in several states during the early years of her marriage. She was retired from the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she worked as a switchboard operator. Ms. Tester volunteered for the William Byrd High School Band while her son Wesley was in school. She lived at the beach with her daughter Linda for 10 years where she enjoyed the weather and being close to grandchildren. During the past years, she has lived with her daughter Cynthia in Ky. and spent many hours reminiscing and enjoying family gatherings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Wesley Tester; her daughter, Linda Belvin; and a sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Frank Bond. Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia (Curtis) Trodgon of Utica, Ky.; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Tester; a son-in-law, Robert Belvin; grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Tester, Jesse Williams, Andrew (Caitlin) Tester, Justin (Anabella) Belvin, and Jacob Belvin; great-grandchildren, McKenna and Wesley Tester; and several nieces and nephews. Services at Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Lawn Memorial Park will be announced at a later date.

