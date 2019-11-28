TERRY Ray F. November 21, 2019 Ray F. Terry, 80, of Penhook, Va. departed this life on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late Willie and Annie Terry. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.Those left to cherish his memories are two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on November 30, 2019; Viewing from 12 to 1 p.m. with funeral services following at Rising Sun Baptist Church. Stanfield Mortuary Services, in Charge.

