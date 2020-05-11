August 16, 1937 May 9, 2020 Phyllis Landsdown Terry, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1937, daughter of the late John William and Alice Wilson Landsdown. Phyllis was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman B. "Pete" Terry and infant son, Matthew. She was a 1955 graduate of Jefferson High School. Phyllis is survived by her sons, Jonathan Norman Lansdowne Terry and wife, Kelly, Dr. J. Bradley Terry and wife, Sara, and Kirk Andrew Terry; grandchildren, Braxton, Nicholas, Anne-Kirk, Mason, Erin and Katherine; brother, James W. Landsdown; and beloved first cousins, Faye Roupe and Gary Wilson. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Terry, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 12
First Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA 24018
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
May 12
Service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
2:30PM
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 E. Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.