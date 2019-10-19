TERRY June Harris October 17, 2019 June Harris Terry, 85, of Hillsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Willis Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

