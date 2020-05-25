May 22, 2020 Dona Barnett Mills "Bonnie" Terry, 72, of Boones Mill, Va., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was very family oriented and loved her family very much. Bonnie enjoyed gardening, watching hummingbirds and spending time with her cats. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank W. and Juanita Mills. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ed Terry; three daughters, Heather Clary (Smitty), Kristi T. Zerull (Michael), and Kimberly T. Lane (Keith); and four grandchildren, Callie Clary, Cameron Clary, Gavin Zerull and Trevin Zerull. There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franklin County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

