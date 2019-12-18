December 15, 2019 David Michael Terry, 55, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Denny McKinley Terry Sr. and his grandmother, Beatrice Witt. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 17 years, Amy Arleen Terry; daughter, Cassie McDaniel; sisters, Samantha Renee Mason (Tracy) and Faith Hemenway (Sid); brothers, Denny McKinley Terry Jr. and Daniel Montgomery Terry (Naomi); brother-in-law, Robert Edward Lewis; and mother, Iris Angeline Conner. Also surviving are his aunts, Junie Patricia "Pat" Balough, Doloras A. Six, Francis Lambert, Margie Breeding and Connie Conner; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed. David followed in the footsteps of his father and uncles and devoted his entire career as a truck driver. He loved to drive trucks and travel the states enjoying new towns and experiences when he wasn't driving his rig. David loved working on cars. Family was important to him. He dearly loved his wife, "Baby Woo Woo." They loved to travel together, especially trips to Florida to see family. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.