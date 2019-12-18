December 15, 2019 David Michael Terry, 55, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Denny McKinley Terry Sr. and his grandmother, Beatrice Witt. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 17 years, Amy Arleen Terry; daughter, Cassie McDaniel; sisters, Samantha Renee Mason (Tracy) and Faith Hemenway (Sid); brothers, Denny McKinley Terry Jr. and Daniel Montgomery Terry (Naomi); brother-in-law, Robert Edward Lewis; and mother, Iris Angeline Conner. Also surviving are his aunts, Junie Patricia "Pat" Balough, Doloras A. Six, Francis Lambert, Margie Breeding and Connie Conner; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed. David followed in the footsteps of his father and uncles and devoted his entire career as a truck driver. He loved to drive trucks and travel the states enjoying new towns and experiences when he wasn't driving his rig. David loved working on cars. Family was important to him. He dearly loved his wife, "Baby Woo Woo." They loved to travel together, especially trips to Florida to see family. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

