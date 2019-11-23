February 26, 1923 November 21, 2019 Marjorie Smith Terrell, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born in North Carolina on February 26, 1923. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

