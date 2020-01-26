September 28, 1966 January 24, 2020 Brian Robert Tench, age 53, of Penhook, died on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born on September 28, 1966, and was preceded in death by his father, Edmond Tench; and grandparents, Herman and Nora Tench and Robert and Evelyn Perdue. He is survived by his fiancée, Deborah Coburn; daughter, Jessica Tench; mother, Judy Tench; brothers, Keith (Kathy) Tench and Kevin (Margaret) Tench; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his extended family, Ashley, Jeff, Chasity, Damian, James, Jerimiah, Ezra and Jacob. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral services will be conducted from Forrest Hill Christian Church, 1 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, with Minister Wayne Keith officiating. Interment will follow at the Tench Family Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Forrest Hill Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Tench, Brian Robert
