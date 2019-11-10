TEAGUE, David Eugene February 3, 1954 - November 4, 2019 Sgt. First Class David Eugene Teague, 65, passed away November 4, 2019, at his home in New River, Va. He was born February 3, 1954 to Frances Ruth Reese and Ray Lindberg Teague, of Catawba County, North Carolina. Seeking greater adventures, at age 18, he enlisted in the United States Army on October 31, 1972. Beginning a long career, he served as a Supplyman in the 101st Airborne Division, Company C, as a Unit Supply Clerk and Repair Parts Specialist in the 249th Repair Parts Supply Company, and as an Equipment Storage Specialist in the 406th General Supply Company. He left active duty in November of 1975, serving in the 249th Composite Supply Company, as an Armor Unit Supply Specialist and an Auto Repair Parts Specialist, receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the Marksman Badge, M-16. He later served in the US Army Reserves 2174th Garrison Unit, in the 80th Infantry Division, serving various roles until his official retirement from The United States Army in 2014. While in the Army Reserves, he worked in the heating and air conditioning field, eventually completing his apprenticeship. He was employed by Jarrett Heating and Air and later with Valley Mechanical. In 1989, he left to take a job with the Salem VA Medical Center where he worked as a sheet metal mechanic, until his retirement in 2014. While he was on active duty in the Army, he met the love of his life and his 'darling wife', Ginger Gale Hixon and they were married June 7, 1975. They remained happily married until her death in 2014. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Ray Lindberg Teague; mother, Frances Ruth Reese Teague; grandmother, Viola Hopper Teague; grandfather, James Henry Teague; grandmother, Phoebe Jeannette Taylor Reese; grandfather, William Wylie Reese; brother, Alan Ray Teague, brother, William Lester Teague; and sister, Kay Frances Teague. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Teague Welker and son-in-law, Morgan Paul Welker; brother, Daniel Edward Teague and sister-in-law, Donna; sister, Betty Lynn Reese Tedder, sister, Patricia Arlene Teague Sigmon, sister, Viola Annette Teague Storey; brother-in-law, Robert Smith; sister-in-law, Mary Davis; brother-in-law, Donald Hixon and sister-in-law, Enola, brother-in-law, Bobby Hixon and sister-in-law, Hazel; numerous nieces and nephews; special family friends including John Holst, Mike and Terry Holley, Mark and Brenda Schmidt, and their families, the New River community; and his beloved dog, Mamas. The viewing will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home, in Blacksburg, with the funeral on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., at McCoy Funeral Home, and graveside service at 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans' Cemetery, in Dublin. The family would like to thank Dr. Avinash Agarwal, Nurse Bethany Honaker, and the rest of the staff of the UVA Medial Center Transplant Center for their dedication, care, and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in his name, to the UVA Health Foundation, your local Veterans' group, or local animal shelter.
