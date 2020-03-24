March 21, 2020 Sheila Dawn Taylor, 47, of Botetourt County, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was an avid fan of baseball, a committed supporter of rescue animals, an ardent collector of precious stones and minerals and very passionate about her family, particularly her nieces, nephews and friends. Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Taylor Jr.; and is survived by her mother, Anna D. Taylor; sister, Melanie T. Curry (Tommy); niece and nephew, Megan Curry and Thomas Curry Jr.; four great-nieces and great-nephews "The Littles;" and special friend, Cindy Young. A private memorial service will be held at a later date followed by a celebration of life which will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

