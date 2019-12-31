December 23, 1951 December 25, 2019 Mary Frances Taylor-Phillips, 68, of Roanoke, Va., transitioned to her new home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the LewisGale Medical Center, Salem, Va. Mary was born on December 23, 1951, in Orangeburg, S.C., to the late Emanuel Lee Taylor Sr. and Carrie Bell Galloway Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin Taylor, Willie Lee Taylor, and Freddie Taylor; and one sister, Carrie Lee Williams. She graduated from Finkley High School, Loris, S.C. in 1970 and retired from the New York City Department of Social Services in 2008. Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 18 years, Godfrey A. Phillips Jr.; four sisters, Pat Taylor Gilyard of Columbia, S.C., Rowena (William) Oliver of Conway, S.C., Doris "Tia" (Wayne) Thomas of Irmo, S.C., and Shonell Harris of Troy, N.Y.; three brothers, Emanuel L. Taylor Jr. of Seattle, Wash., Alton Taylor, and Milton Taylor, both of Columbia, S.C..; three aunts, Lizzie Mae Stewart of Columbia, S.C., Nettie McLeod, and Christine Gilchrist, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a special cousin, MaryAnn (Melvin) Venable; and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. The family visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. The homegoing service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Taylor-Phillips, Mary Frances
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Taylor-Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.