January 5, 2020 Nancy Hancock Taylor of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 100 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell (Roy) Monroe Hancock and Cella Mae Martin Hancock; husband, Thomas L. Taylor; only child, Thomas L. Taylor II; older sister, Louise H. Warren; and one great-grandson. Survivors include a younger sister, Ann Willard; two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one nephew, her caregiver; and three nieces. Also surviving are her special neighbors at Fairington Apartments. Nancy was a remarkable self-sufficient lady who loved life and a good game of bridge. She drove her car until she was 95 years of age, played bridge twice a week until 98 years and only slowed down when she lost her eyesight. At her request, there will be no funeral. A private graveside gathering will take place at a later date. Donations are appreciated to your favorite charity or to Feeding America Southwest Virginia. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
TAYLOR, Nancy Hancock
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy TAYLOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.