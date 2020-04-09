August 22, 1932 April 6, 2020 Marlene DeBoard Taylor, 87, of Pearisburg, Va., passed away at her home on Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. As a faithful member of Castle Rock Baptist Church, she was comforted knowing her place is with her Lord and Savior. Marlene was born to Sidney T. and Rosa DeBoard in Grassy Creek, Ashe County, N.C. on August 22, 1932. After attending Pearisburg High School, she met the love of her life, Ray Jackson Taylor while she was working at G.C. Murphy Company in Princeton, W.Va. Ray always says, "I found my million dollar baby in the five and dime!" They eloped three months later, on October 7, 1950, and lovingly shared the next 69 years. They spent the bulk of those years in Pearisburg, where she expressed her love for her family and friends through her kitchen, operating the Village Inn Restaurant for more than 30 years. She and Ray retired happily to their farm in Wilburn Valley, as well as wintering in Daytona Beach, Fla. Life was beautiful from their porch swings! As the matriarch, she proudly put her family first. Marlene was preceded in death by an infant son, Kenneth; son Clifton "Buddy"; son-in-law, Steve McMahan; siblings, Lloyd and Bob DeBoard and Betty D. Bales. She is survived by her loving husband, Ray; children, Carolyn and Rick Witt, Cathy Taylor, Tammy and Mike Kight; grandchildren, Rikki Jennell, Jamie and Dave Buck, Michael and Tara Kight, Taylor Kight, Nick and Amber Kight, Catherine K. and Josh Wilson, Cliff, Shayne, and Braeden Taylor; great-grandchildren, Rae and Ryane Broyles, Addison, Anna, and Caroline Buck, Layke, Fisher, and Wade Kight, Tristan Taylor, and Haven Taylor. She is also survived by her sister and bother-in-law, Peggy and Don Johnston; and sisters-in-law Violet T. Belcher, and Betty H. DeBoard, all of Princeton, W.Va.; and many loving nieces and nephews too numerous to name. With a twinkle in her eye and a heart as big as her smile, she was loved by all who knew her. She touched us all with a delicious meal, a sassy joke, and a big warm hug. A celebration of her life will be held at later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.
