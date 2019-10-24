TAYLOR Marie Gearheart December 19, 1962 October 22, 2019 Marie Gearheart Taylor, 56, of Riner, Va., died, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Lewis Gale Medical Center. She was born in Montgomery County on December 19, 1962. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodger Taylor; father, James H. Gearheart; mother, Virginia Martin; sister, Cindy Saunders. She is survived by her son, Joshua Taylor; step-son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Mitz Taylor; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty J. Barker, Patricia A. and Eddie White; brother and sister-in-law, James C. and Mary Lee Gearheart, nieces, Michelle Kingrea and Nicole White, nephews, Mikey Barker and Derek Gearheart. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Family Lighthouse Ministries with the Rev. Buford Linkous officiating. Interment will follow in Huffville Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.