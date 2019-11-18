TAYLOR LouVenia Price November 15, 2019 LouVenia Price Taylor, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Taylor. LouVenia retired from ITT Night Vision. Surviving are her son, Arthur Taylor; daughter, Melanie Taylor; grandson, Christopher Taylor; brother, Carroll Price; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family offers a very special thank you to the nursing staff at Brandon Oaks for their many loving and caring acts. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. 540-366-0707.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.