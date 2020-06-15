TAYLOR JR., Martin Luther November 30, 1945 - June 12, 2020 Martin "Marty" Luther Taylor Jr., 74, of Buena Vista, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Marty retired as a private investigator in 2016 after 30 years with the law firm Gentry Locke in Roanoke, Va. Born on November 30, 1945, in Columbia, S.C., he was the son of the late Martin Luther Taylor Sr. and Margaret Gibson Taylor. Marty is survived by the love of his life, Dianne Elaine Taylor, to whom he was married for 52 years. Marty is also survived by his beloved daughter, Tara Taylor Grow and husband, Burton. Marty was a loving Grangie to his two granddaughters whom he adored, Ashlen Taylor Hazelwood and Gracyn Paige Hazelwood and step-grandchildren, Joshua, Kallie and Amber Grow. Marty is survived by his brother, Robert G. Taylor and wife, Patricia, of Charlotte, N.C.; as well as a nephew, Scott Taylor (Jolie) of Pawleys Island, S.C.; niece, Mimi Taylor Smith (Billy) of Chapin, S.C.; niece, Nicole Harris of Charlotte, N.C.; great nieces, Katelin Hickman (Dustin), Madison, and Caroline Harris, and numerous other family and friends. Marty's wife and daughter would like to extend their deepest gratitude to his wonderful caregivers, Carol Hostetter and Steve Ferguson. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery in Buena Vista. Arrangements by Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Martin TAYLOR, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.