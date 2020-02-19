February 17, 2020 Jacob Lawson Taylor, 80, of Dugspur, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Lewis Gale Pulaski. Mr. Taylor was born in Elizabethton, Tenn. to the late Gilbert V. and Okie Mae Estep Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Phipps. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Taylor of the home; son, Chris Butler; grandson, Bryan Butler; daughter-in-law and spouse, Christina and Chris Hallgren; sister and brother-in-law, Roma and Junior Peters; brothers-in-law, Herb Phipps and Wiley Ousley; niece, Tammy Whitehead; and nephews, Kevin Phipps and Jay Phipps. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11 a.m. with Elder Melvin McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in the Branscome Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

To send flowers to the family of Jacob Taylor, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N Main St
Hillsville, VA 24343
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jacob's Visitation begins.
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
11:00AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 North Main Street
Hillsville, VA 24343
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jacob's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 20
Burial
Thursday, February 20, 2020
12:00AM
Branscome Cemetery
Hunters Ridge Road
Dugspur, VA 24325
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Jacob's Burial begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.