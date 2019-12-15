December 13, 2019 On Friday, December 13, 2019, Harold Otis Taylor made his journey to his heavenly home. He passed at his home with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Irene Taylor of Bastian, Va.; and one brother, Walter Homer Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet M. Taylor of Elliston. He is also survived by his daughter, Hope Taylor Poff and spouse, Billy M. Poff, of Roanoke; his granddaughter, Chelsea Akers and spouse, Jeremy Akers, of Christiansburg; his grandson, Jacob Gallimore of Roanoke; as well as two great- grandsons. He is also survived by one brother, Benny R. Taylor and spouse, Gladys, of Bastian, Va.; as well as his sister, Diane Ramsey of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews. Harold was a Christian educator and worked several years establishing a Christian School and working in the education field. He served as the church clerk at Elliston Church of God for several years and was a very devoted man of God. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger. He was a wonderful and very faithful husband and father. The family will receive friends at Horne Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place at New Hope Church of God on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastors Mike T. Bond, Ronald Duncan and the Rev. Bill Poff officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.
