TAYLOR Cornelius Elton August 28, 2019 Cornelius Elton (Corn) Taylor, 59, of Daleville, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 following a tragic accident. Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville. Online condolences may be made to Corn's family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

