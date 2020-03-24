March 15, 1927 March 22, 2020 Augusta Hargan Taylor, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 22, 2020, at Brandon Oaks Nursing Facility. "Gussie" was born in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 15, 1927; however, she spent most of her life in Roanoke, Va. She attended college during World War II and was a graduate of Longwood State Teacher's College. Gussie was a member of several clubs and organizations in Farmville, including Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority and Pi Gamma Mu. During her college years, she met her husband and "love of her life," Ben Taylor Jr., at a dance sponsored by Hampden Sydney College. The rest is history. Gussie was a longtime teacher for Roanoke City Schools, mainly Raleigh Court Elementary, until her retirement. She was a fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth grade teacher for 32 years. However, her passion was sixth grade, which she taught for many years. Along with quite a few academic honors in her school years, she also was a loving, caring, and very sweet natured person to all that came into contact with her. Gussie was the epitome of a true lady. She loved her family and husband unconditionally and was a circle leader and devout member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church since the 1950s. Gussie is survived by a daughter, Melinda Taylor Steele of Midlothian, Va.; and a son, Ben Taylor III (Kathy) of Temple, Ga. Also surviving are five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Many thanks and love to the wonderful people at Brandon Oaks for providing more than excellent care and a gracious home throughout her twilight years. In consideration of the pandemic, there will be a small service at Sherwood Memorial Park on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, for family only. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
