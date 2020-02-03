Gladys C. Tayloe, 103, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Arrangements by John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home, Salem, Va. 540-389-5441.
Breaking
Tayloe, Gladys C.
To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Tayloe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.