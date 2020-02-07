Tayloe Gladys C. September 21, 1916 February 2, 2020 Gladys C. Tayloe, 103, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Chambersburg, Pa., on September 21, 1916, child of the late Earl and Carrie Saum. Gladys was a long-time volunteer at the Salem VA Medical Center, serving over 27,000 hours of service dating back to 1963. She was a member of Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, as well as The Roanoke Eastern Star, and served on numerous roles with the local DAV. She retired from G.E. of Salem in 1979, after a faithful 23 years. In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene G. Tayloe, and her son, James Wayne Tayloe. Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her sons, Gene "Tony" Tayloe of Charlotte, N.C., and Lanny "Fritz" Tayloe (Ann) of Cleveland, Tenn.; grandchildren, Chris Tayloe Heffington of Cleveland, Tenn., Susan McLaughlin (Harold) of Charlotte, N.C., Shari Lynn Tayloe of Maryville, Tenn., Ashley T. Switzer (Scott) of Salem, Va., and Logan Tayloe of Salem, Va.; great-grandchildren, Whitney Sewell (Aaron) of Cleveland, Tenn., Josh Heffington (Kelly) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Ashlyn Young, and Morgan Young, both of Dunlap, Tenn., and Jennifer McLaughlin of Charlotte, N.C.; and her daughter-in-law, Joyce Dooley Tayloe of Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Veterans Hospital Chapel Service or to the VA Volunteer Service at the Salem VA Medical Center. A service to honor Gladys's life will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 a.m., in the Abbey at Sherwood Memorial Park, with Chaplain Ronald Michaux, of the Salem VA Medical Center, officiating. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
