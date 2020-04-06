December 10, 1949 April 3, 2020 Martha Faith Gilmer Tawney, 70, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. Martha was born on December 10, 1949, in Pearisburg, Virginia, a daughter of the late Floyd Elbert Gilmer and Mildred Gay Long Gilmer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant children and her brother, Floyd Franklin Gilmer. She was a longtime member of the Riverview Baptist Church in Pembroke. She was a retired teacher from Christiansburg High School where she was loved by many students, teachers and staff, and she returned that love sincerely to everyone. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 36 years, Jack B. Tawney; one sister, Edith Gilmer Trout (Gary) of Roanoke; a sister-in-law, Brenda Whittaker Gilmer of Roanoke; six stepchildren, J. B. Tawney, Richard Tawney, Timmy Tawney, Kimberly Tawney Wagle, Tina Tawney and Clarence Tawney; three nieces, Debbie F. Zero (Tom) of Odessa, Fla., Sherry D. Pickeral of Vinton, and Michaela Rebecca Trout of Roanoke; three nephews, Scott Washer of Asheville, N.C., Michael F. Gilmer (Lisa) of Vinton, and Timothy R. Gilmer of Roanoke; a special cousin, Judy Spicer of Narrows; and many special and dearly loved friends. Interment will be in Birchlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Montgomery County SPCA.

