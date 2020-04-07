March 21, 1953 April 5, 2020 Myrtle Marie Welch Tate, 67, of Hardy, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1953, a daughter of the late Clyde Moore Welch Sr. and Annie Mae Boyer Welch. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Furrow and Kathleen Link. Surviving are her loving husband, Robert Tate; daughters, Lori Carroll (Greg) and Kaitlyn Nardone (Josh Sr.); brother and sister, Clyde Welch Jr. and Josephine Overstreet; grandchildren, Codi Foley (Ashley), Makala Carroll, Lettica Carroll, Joshua Nardone Jr. and Khloe Nardone; great-grandchildren, Emily and Kiley Foley; special friends, Paul and Norma Faulkner; numerous nieces and nephews and other family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Gentle Sheppard Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019. There will be a private graveside service. The family will be having a memorial to celebrate Myrtle's life at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.
