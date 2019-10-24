October 22, 2019 James Hunter Tarpley, 86, of Roanoke, Va., and formerly of Pittsylvania County, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and had resided in Roanoke since 1975. James was a well-known resident of the Raleigh Court community. He was known as 'The Angel of Grandin Road' due to his acts of goodwill, charity, and love. Many of James' neighbors stated, "God never made a finer man" after each act of kindness he performed. James was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hope Tarpley of Swansonville, and is survived by his sister, Alice of Detroit, Mich. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from Heights Community Church with the Reverend C. Nelson Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. In lieu of flowers, James suggested memorials be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
