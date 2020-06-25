June 22, 2020 Mary Lillian Tanner, 94, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

