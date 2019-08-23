August 21, 2019 Helen Breeding Painter Talbert, 79, of Vinton, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Roger Talbert; special friend, Leonard Sluss; parents, John Harvey Breeding and Elsie Irene Breeding; brothers, William Arnold Breeding and Giles Douglas Breeding; and sisters, Elizabeth Ann Hobson and Ettle Rebecca Breeding. Surviving are her sons, Stuart Wesley Painter, Ronald Scott Painter, John David Painter and wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Adam Wesley Painter, William Andrew Painter and Matthew Conner Painter; great-granddaughter, Madeline Lane Painter; sister, Virginia Elliott and husband, Kenny; brothers, John Henry Breeding and wife, Patty, and Linzy Edward Breeding and wife, Margie; brother-in-law, Donald Hobson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Donnie Hobson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke. Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

