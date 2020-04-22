November 20, 1919 April 18, 2020 Margaret Rice Talaga, 100, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home in Thaxton, Va. Mrs. Talaga was born on November 20, 1919, in Amherst, Va., a daughter of the late George and Ethel Grant Rice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LadisLaus Stanley Talaga. She had worked at the former Silk Mill in Covington and became a hairdresser while living in Covington. She later moved to Roanoke where she was the owner and operator of Faith's Beauty Salon for over 25 years until her retirement at age 65. Surviving are her daughter, Patricia Stanley, of Bedford; her son, Jeff Talaga, and his wife, Emily, of Kensington, Md.; five grandsons, Matthew Talaga, Jason Talaga, Casey Talaga, Paul Graham and Kirk Graham; one great-grandson, Corbin Graham and one great-granddaughter, Ashley Graham. In keeping with the guidelines of the current pandemic crisis, a Private graveside service was held on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arritt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The online guest registration is available at arrittfuneralhome.com.

