June 9, 2020 Gizella Bagocsi Takacs, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Takacs Sr. Surviving are her daughter, Eva Vance and husband, Ron, of Roanoke; and son, Lt. Colonel Frank Takacs Jr. (United States Army, Ret.) and wife, Carla, of Colonial Heights. Also surviving are grandchildren, Ronald Vance Jr., Amy DeLong, Christopher Takacs, and Frank Alexander Takacs; and 10 great-grandchildren, Abbie, Maggie, Gertie and Katie Vance, Thomas, Rose, and George DeLong, Sophie Takacs, and Ivan and Scarlett Takacs. Gizella was a long-time member of Windsor Hills United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard tending to her beautiful flowers, sewing, and hosting wonderful holiday meals for her family. The family would like to thank Dr. William Fintel of Blue Ridge Cancer Care for the kind and compassionate care through the years. Also, a special thanks to Jamie Boardwine and the Good Samaritan Hospice team for the exceptional care provided. Funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution, please consider Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

