December 14, 2019 Shirley Jean Reynolds Switzer, 81, of Troutville, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Graveside services will be held at noon on Wednesday, December 19, 2019, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

