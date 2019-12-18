December 14, 2019 Shirley Jean Reynolds Switzer, 81, of Troutville, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Funeral service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 7271 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke 24019. Arrangements by the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 254-3000.

