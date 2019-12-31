December 29, 2019 Bobby Lee Switzer, 73, of Fincastle, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Bobby was a graduate of Lord Botetourt High School, served in the U.S. Navy off the Coast of Viet Nam and the Mediterranean Sea, and a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, John Deere tractors, his beloved granddaughter, Gretchen, and his dog, Xander. Bobby was well known coffee drinker making the circuit of Maw and Paw's, North Star, and Brugh's Mill Exxon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Payne and Betty Bernice Austin Switzer; and his sister, Shelva Lucas. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Lois Wood Switzer; daughter and son-in-law, Heather Lee Switzer Huffman and Donald Huffman; and granddaughter, Gretchen Paige Huffman. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va. His memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Those wishing to make a contribution, please consider the Botetourt Food Pantry, P.O. Box 277, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Lee Switzer
