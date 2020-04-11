April 5, 2020 Mary Kelly Swim, beloved wife, mother and sister, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 58. During her life, Mary courageously fought years-long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. A long-time resident of Greensboro, N.C., her greatest joy came from her family. Mary and her husband of 33 years, Keith Edward Swim, met and fell in love while attending Elon University, where she graduated with her bachelor's degree. Mary loved to read and to needlepoint; loved the holidays and to watch her sons play baseball over many years. She was always their biggest fan. Mary is beloved wife of Keith Edward Swim; loving mother of Alexander (Allison) and Adam Swim; beloved sister of John Kelly (Jennifer); beloved daughter-in-law of John and Shirley Swim; loving sister-in-law of Lisa Swim Smith (Robert); and loving aunt of Sarah Ann Mitchell and Emily Jean Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3101 Industrial Dr., Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
