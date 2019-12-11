February 20, 1938 December 9, 2019 Wilton Joseph "Sonny" Sweeney, age 81, of Christiansburg, died on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Lewis Gale Medical Center. He was born in Floyd County, Va., on February 20, 1938, to the late Wilton Joseph and Elizabeth Mae Gibson Sweeney. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred, Esther, Eva Mae, Mary. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bertie Cox Sweeney; son, Joseph "Butch" Sweeney; grandson, Joe Joe Sweeney; sister, Pauline Sweeney; brothers and sister-in-law, William and Linda Sweeney and George Sweeney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Greg Irby officiating. Interment will follow at the Sunset Cemetery, in Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.

